Man shot by officer near Wright Brothers museum avoids prison

A man is in the hospital after being shot by a Dayton Police officer Thursday afternoon.

Man shot by officer near Wright Brothers museum; Sheriff’s Office to investigate

DAYTON — A man shot by Dayton police officers last year has learned his punishment.

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Jamar Johnson was sentenced to up to five years of probation, according to court documents.

If he violates his probation, he faces six to 18 months in prison.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Johnson pleaded guilty to attempting to commit tampering with evidence.

On July 24, 2025, Dayton officers pulled up to an accident near W. Third Street and Broadway Street.

Officers said they saw Johnson, who they believe was driving one of the cars, run from the scene.

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Officers followed him from W. Third Street to Williams Street.

They confronted him, and at that time, the police said an officer saw a firearm in his hand.

A handgun was recovered from the scene.

The officers involved in the shooting were not charged.

In March, Johnson filed a civil lawsuit against the police department and the city.

Johnson claims he never pointed the gun at officers and suffered serious injuries, including paralysis.

This lawsuit is ongoing.

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