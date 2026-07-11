Man shot by Urbana police sentenced to prison

A man has been booked into jail after being shot by police in Urbana on Friday.

Suspect armed with knife shot by police in Urbana

URBANA — A man who was shot by police in Champaign County has been sentenced to prison.

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Justin Beabout pleaded guilty to felonious assault and was sentenced to 6 to 9 years in prison on July 7, according to Champaign County Municipal Court records.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Urbana police were called to the 200 block of West Church Street for reports of a disturbance on May 15.

When officers arrived, they said they found 23-year-old Beabout armed with a knife.

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Police said Beabout did not listen to the officer’s commands.

Beabout was then shot by an officer.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later released and booked into jail on a charge of felonious assault.

Officers were not hurt.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations confirmed they are investigating.

The officer involved in the shooting was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Beabout remains booked in the Tri-County Jail.

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