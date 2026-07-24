‘I shot him;’ 911 caller says she shot man in front yard

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a male was shot in a Dayton neighborhood on Friday.

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News Center 7’s Kylie Bridgeman is on scene. She will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Police responded to the 5300 block of Haverfield Road around 3:15 p.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

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In a 911 call, a woman told dispatchers that a man was beating her brother with a bat, then turned to her.

The woman tells dispatchers that the man is lying in the grass.

When dispatchers asked what happened to the man, the woman says, “I shot him because he came after me.”

Police on scene confirmed to News Center 7 that a person had been shot.

We are working to learn more and will update as we get new information.

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