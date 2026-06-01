Man shot during dispute outside of Butler County townhome

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting in Liberty Township.

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Deputies were called to the 6800 block of Lakota Pointe Lane for reports of an “active dispute” around 5:33 a.m. on Monday.

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While on their way to the scene, a 911 caller reported that a man had been shot in the leg.

When they got to the scene, deputies found a 27-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound to the leg, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man was transported to UC West Chester Hospital with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening injury.

The suspect has not been identified at this time. The sheriff’s office said they drove off from the scene before deputies arrived.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (513) 785-1234.

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