Man shot during large party at home of motorcycle club, police say

DAYTON — A 24-year-old man was shot at a party in Dayton over the weekend, according to Dayton police Sergeant Andrew Zecchini.

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The shooting happened in the 100 block of Arlington Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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Zecchini said the address is the known home of a motorcycle club, which was hosting a large party at the time.

Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot once in the backside.

Medics took the man to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.

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