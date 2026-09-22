Man shot in Fairborn neighborhood died the day before his daughter’s birthday, parents say

The parents of a man killed in Fairborn say they want justice for their son after he was gunned down this week.

Man shot in Fairborn neighborhood died the day before his daughter’s birthday, parents say

FAIRBORN — The parents of a man killed in Fairborn say they want justice for their son after he was gunned down this week.

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Sunday morning, crime scene tape wrapped around a home on Morris Drive in Fairborn.

As previously reported, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One man was hospitalized in critical condition. The other man, 26-year-old Joseph Mitchell, died from his injuries.

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Joseph’s mother, Sheila Mitchell, told News Center 7 that her son was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“You’re going to get in some stuff, and you guys are going to end up getting shot or killed,” she said.

Hours after the shooting, Cato Mayberry turned himself in and was booked on murder and felonious assault charges.

The shooting is causing conversation online, with a post about it on News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins’ Facebook page drawing in more than 100 comments from people speculating about what happened.

As shown on News Center 7 at 5:00, Joseph’s parents said they’re not focusing on what people are saying on Facebook. Instead, they’re focusing on putting their son to rest.

“I cry, then I’m OK, then I cry, then I’m in shock,” Sheila said. “I don’t know what to think.”

Joe and Sheila Mitchell said their lives will never be the same. Instead of celebrating Joseph’s 3-year-old daughter’s birthday, they’re trying to figure out how to tell her that she’ll never see her dad again.

“We see our son in her eyes, and we want to hug her,” his father said.

Sheila added that her granddaughter’s birthday was the day after Joseph died.

While investigators work to learn what led up to the shooting, Joseph’s parents need money for his funeral. They’re also demanding something money cannot buy.

“My son needs justice,” his father said.

Jenkins reached out to Mayberry’s attorney, Dennis Lieberman. He said facts will be presented in court and they will point toward self-defense.

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