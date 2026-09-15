Man shot in head near Victor and Wheatley avenues; police seek witnesses

DAYTON — Police want more information about a man who was shot in the head to come forward.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Victor and Wheatley avenues in Dayton just before 7 a.m.

Officers blocked the area off as they focused on a red SUV.

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson learned the victim was in the SUV when the shooting happened.

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As many people in the neighborhood were just waking up Tuesday, a man was on the phone to 911 saying his brother was just shot.

Dayton Police Sgt. Creigee Coleman told News Center 7 that officers were originally called to the area of a criminal damage complaint.

“Somebody was possibly looking through a window, and then as we were en route, the call changed to a shooting,” Coleman said.

When officers and medics arrived at the scene, they found a man shot in the head.

“Witnesses on the scene said they saw two individuals approach the vehicle from the possibly passenger side, and then some argument ensued, and then the person, one of the individuals, produced a handgun and shot this individual in the side of the head,” Coleman said.

He also said the victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

“The van was not involved. It contained a group of workers who were with that gentleman who was shot. Again, they were going on their merry way just to go to work, do some construction, and then, you know, support their families, do what they were supposed to do. And somebody decided to come up there and randomly shoot them,” Coleman said.

He said they used a K-9 to try and find the two suspects, but they were not successful. He’s calling on the public for help.

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