Man shot in stomach near University of Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A man was shot near the University of Cincinnati on Friday.

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Police responded to the 2600 block of Short Vine Street shortly before 1 p.m. on reports of a shooting, according to a UC Public Safety alert.

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Police confirmed with our news partners at WCPO that one shot was fired and that a man was shot in the stomach.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

UC Public Safety gave an “ALL CLEAR” around 1:10 p.m.

Police said the suspect is still at large, WCPO reported.

The shooting remains under investigation.

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