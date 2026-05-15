Man suffers deadly medical emergency after being tased by deputies, ingesting suspect drugs Deputies placed on leave pending investigation

HARRISON TWP. — A 38-year-old man is dead after experiencing a medical emergency after being Tasered by deputies on Friday morning.

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Around 7:21 a.m. on Friday, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputies were called to the 5100 block of Embassy Place regarding a trespassing complaint, according to a spokesperson for MCSO.

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The caller told dispatchers that a man she may have known had been banging on her door for approximately 20 minutes.

Dispatch told responding deputies that the man had prior encounters with law enforcement involving failure to comply and possession of narcotics. He also previously had a Taser used on him.

While checking the surrounding area, deputies located a man matching the description in the 5700 block of N. Dixie Drive walking in the middle of the road. When they tried to speak with him, he reportedly failed to comply with verbal commands and continued walking into oncoming traffic.

Since the man continued to be uncooperative, a deputy deployed a Taser on him, according to the spokesperson.

The man then reportedly tried to destroy evidence by ingesting a baggie of suspected narcotics while deputies tried to secure him.

He then reportedly continued to resist while deputies tried to move him out of the roadway. Once he was moved from the road, the man experienced a medical emergency and became unresponsive.

Deputies immediately began to render first aid and alerted medics to a possible overdose.

The man, who has only been identified at this time as a 38-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

MCSO requested the Dayton Police Department to conduct an independent investigation into what happened.

In alignment with department procedure, the deputies involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

We’re working to learn more about the investigation. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

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