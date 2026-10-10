Man suffers serious injuries after rollover crash in Greene Co

Trooper with state patrol finds, attends to father and son who were in a car on I-75 in Butler County and overdosed on heroin. (Cox Media Group Ohio/archives)

GREENE COUNTY — Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday that left one person with serious injuries.

On Oct. 7 around 2:45 p.m., troopers from the Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the intersection of U.S. 68 and State Route 235, according to a spokesperson.

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The initial investigation revealed a 2015 Nissan Rogue, operated by 77-year-old Randall Frederick from Fairborn, was traveling north on U.S. 68.

The Nissan traveled off the right side of the roadway before striking an embankment and a sign before it overturned.

Frederick was mechanically extricated from the vehicle. He was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

He was found to be at fault for the crash and cited for Failure to maintain reasonable control of a motor vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation by the Xenia Post.

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