Man takes plea deal in crash that killed 37-year-old on 4th of July

Driver killed after truck slams into house in Kettering

KETTERING — A man took a plea deal in a crash that killed a 37-year-old on the Fourth of July last year.

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Keith Zartman pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide in May, according to Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas records.

As part of the deal, one count of failure to stop after an accident was dismissed.

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The deadly crash happened in the 4200 block of Marshall Road just before 7 a.m. on the Fourth of July.

As previously reported, doorbell camera video from a neighbor shows a gray truck running off the road and smashing into a tree in a yard.

The driver of that truck, 37-year-old Tadeo Gatewood, died on the scene.

After the crash, the doorbell video shows a white truck shortly after turning left. News Center 7 noticed white paint scraped onto the driver’s door of the gray truck.

Zartman was driving a white Chevrolet Silverado.

He initially pleaded not guilty to his charges in November 2025, but changed his plea a few weeks before his jury trial was scheduled to begin.

Zartman is scheduled to be sentenced on June 22.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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