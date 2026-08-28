Man targeted by gunfire while driving on U.S. 35 in Greene County

BEAVERCREEK — Deputies in Greene County are investigating after a man told News Center 7 that a driver shot at him on Friday afternoon.

The victim called for help and said he was on U.S. 35, and the other driver pulled alongside his truck and fired a gun and threw things at him.

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The victim said, “I don’t know if it was the speed I was going that he was trying to shoot me or his aim was wrong, and when it fired, luckily, I was far enough up that it went through. It didn’t do anything, which is kind of lucky.”

Investigators said they have not located the other driver and that the call came in at about 1:25 p.m.

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