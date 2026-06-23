Man wanted on federal warrant taken into custody at Brookville manufacturer

BROOKVILLE — A man wanted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) was taken into custody on Monday.

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Isaiah Chancellor, who had a federal warrant for various drug charges as part of Operation Fly City, was arrested in Brookville Monday afternoon, the ATF confirmed.

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Brookville Police Major Tom Simon told News Center 7 that the department received information that a wanted person was inside Green Tokai, an automotive parts manufacturer on Robert Wright Drive.

Due to the size of the facility and the seriousness of Chancellor’s warrant, Brookville police began coordinating with neighboring law enforcement agencies.

“While officers were monitoring the suspect through the business’s security camera system, the suspect appeared to receive a phone call and subsequently left the area where he had been observed,” Simon said.

Officers began searching the building for Chancellor. During the search, they were informed that he may be armed and inside a room within the business.

Officers began evacauting the building out of an abundance of caution.

Chancellor exited the building during the evacuation and was taken into custody.

It was later learned that Chancellor was not armed while inside the buidling.

After his arrest, Chancellor was transferred into federal custody, where he currently remains pending further court proceedings, according to the ATF.

“This arrest represents another step in the ongoing effort to identify, investigate, and prosecute individuals responsible for violent crime and firearmsrelated offenses in the Dayton area,” the ATF said in a release.

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