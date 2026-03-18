Man wanted for murder in southern Ohio arrested in Miami Valley

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A man wanted for aggravated murder was arrested in Montgomery County on Wednesday morning.

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D’Angelo Blackburn was arrested by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, alongside the U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team.

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Blackburn was wanted on one count of aggravated murder and two counts of murder out of Scioto County.

“Great work by all agencies involved,” the sheriff’s office wrote on social media.

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