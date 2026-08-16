Man who abducted woman dies after being shot by officers

GREEN TOWNSHIP — A 23-year-old is dead after officers shot him following a reported abduction on Saturday.

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Timothy Cromwell abducted a woman from a hospital she worked at in Cincinnati, according to Cincinnati Interim Police Chief Adam Hennie.

At approximately 4 p.m., officers located his vehicle along Boudinot Avenue.

Officers tried to pull Cromwell over, but he drove off, leading officers on a chase.

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The chase lasted around 45 minutes before ending in Green Township.

Hennie said Cromwell approached officers with a knife and refused to drop it.

Cromwell was hit and fell to the ground before standing back up and again rushing toward officers with a knife, police said.

For a second time, officers fired.

Cromwell got up after being hit again and tried to approach officers.

Officers shot a third and final time; Cromwell was taken to the hospital, where he died, police announced Sunday.

City leaders said he had two misdemeanor warrants and multiple previous arrests, including abduction, stalking and aggravated menacing.

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