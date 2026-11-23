FILE PHOTO: An Ohio man who pleaded guilty to making death threats against ICE agents has learned his sentence.

CINCINNATI — An Ohio man who pleaded guilty to making death threats against ICE agents has learned his sentence.

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Anthony Marcus Kelly, 39, of Cincinnati, was sentenced in federal court last week to spend 16 months in prison for making multiple threats online to shoot and kill Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers.

Kelly pleaded guilty in January to making threats to assault or murder a United States official and to making threatening interstate communications.

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According to court documents, from June 26 through July 17, 2025, Kelly used the social media username “Slab” and made multiple social media posts calling for the killing of ICE officers and detailing his acquisition of firearms to carry out that threat.

In one of his posts, Kelly wrote, “Why even bother with these damn courts anymore. #Gestapedos don’t deserve anything but the smoke coming for them anyway. #RevolutionIsTheSolution #DestroyICE they’re rabid dogs that need to be put down. Including #KristiNoem #DogmeatWalking.”

In another, he wrote, “You come here for me, you’re getting shot. And I’m not looking to disable […] I’m shooting for the kill. I won’t give a **** about your names, who you are, or anything else”.

Kelly also posted several times about buying a shotgun. Investigators discovered a weapon and ammunition when they searched his residence.

“My Office will do everything it can to ensure that threats against ICE and all of our federal law enforcement officers are met with serious consequences, regardless of whether made in person or from behind a keyboard,” U.S. Attorney Dominick S. Gerace II said. “We will continue to seek strong sentences for any such conduct.”

Kelly was arrested and charged in July 2025.

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