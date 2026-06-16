Man who sent drugs to Dayton gets 12.5 years in federal prison

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DAYTON — A man has learned his punishment in a local drug trafficking scheme, according to a spokesperson with the Southern District of Ohio U.S. District Court.

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Ernesto Villalobos, 48, of Los Angeles, was sentenced to 150 months in federal prison for distributing kilograms of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine throughout the United States, including Dayton.

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Court documents indicate that Villalobos served as the hub of a multi-state drug conspiracy for at least three years, the spokesperson said.

He personally packaged and shipped the drugs from his home in Los Angeles.

From 2021 to 2024, Villalobos mailed kilograms of drugs to Dayton, Atlanta, North Carolina, and West Virginia.

Villalobos then worked with a drug trafficking organization in Dayton to locally traffic the narcotics he shipped, the spokesperson said.

Law enforcement intercepted packages between January and April 2024. This includes three parcels that were heading for Dayton, containing nearly five kilograms of pure methamphetamine and more than four kilograms of fentanyl.

Villalobos was federally charged in March 2025 and pleaded guilty in July 2025.

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