Man who shot at feds during standoff gets prison time; daughter awaits justice for father’s murder

Man who shot at feds during standoff gets prison time; daughter awaits justice for father’s murder

SPRINGFIELD — A career criminal was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison, but he could face even more time.

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A judge sentenced Andre Jordan for attempted murder of federal officers.

This happened during a SWAT standoff last year at a Springfield hotel in 2025.

Jordan barricaded himself inside for hours and fired shots at federal agents.

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The Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team tracked him there because he had an arrest warrant for aggravated murder.

He is accused of killing Brian Morris Jr.

“When it comes to my dad’s case, my dad doesn’t get the justice that he deserves because my dad was murdered in public,” Na’Liyah Hodge said.

It’s been more than a year since Morris was killed while celebrating his birthday outside a tavern in Columbus.

Hodge believes an argument led up to the shooting.

“My father he was shot twice, so if he just would have left him alone the first time, my father could have lived, and that’s the most heartbreaking thing, knowing that he could have lived and he didn’t live,” Hodge said.

The federal judge is holding Jordan accountable for the danger he created for agents and bystanders in Springfield.

But Hodge is waiting for accountability for what happened to her father.

“A life for a life: you took my dad’s life; you get life,” she said.

Separate from this federal case, Jordan’s murder trial in state court is scheduled to start next month in Franklin County.

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