Man who shot, killed person after dice game at local lounge learns punishment

DAYTON — The man who shot and killed a person after a dice game at a local lounge has learned his punishment.

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On Wednesday, Quandric Lavar Morris-Ogelsby, 38, of Dayton, was sentenced to a total of 25 to 30.5 years in prison for a fatal shooting at a Dayton lounge in April 2025, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

News Center 7 previously reported that Morris-Ogelsby pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, aggravated robbery, and tampering with evidence earlier this month.

He was also found guilty of having weapons under disability from a prior drug conviction.

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Dayton police officers were dispatched to Sugar’s Lounge at 1919 North Main Street on reports of a shooting just after 4 a.m. on April 5, 2025, as previously reported.

Upon arrival, officers found 46-year-old Keyson Webb, who had been shot and killed.

The investigation, including witness statements and video surveillance, revealed that Morris-Ogelsby, Webb, and others had been rolling dice when Morris-Oglesby produced a firearm and shot Webb.

Morris-Ogelsby then robbed Webb and fled the scene.

On November 4, 2025, the FBI offered a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the defendant. Within hours, Morris-Ogelsby turned himself in.

Morris-Ogelsby was also ordered to pay restitution to the victim’s family for funeral and burial expenses.

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