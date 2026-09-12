Man who shot at officers before arrest changes plea

One person was injured after an officer-involved shooting in Middletown on Friday night.

MIDDLETOWN — A man who shot at officers has pleaded guilty.

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Donald Madden pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated murder, according to Butler County Common Pleas Court documents.

News Center 7 previously reported that Middletown Police officers attempted to arrest Madden near the intersection of Charles Street and Columbia Avenue on April 17.

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Madden had warrants for charges including Weapons Under Disability, Felony Aggravated Menacing, and felony resisting arrest.

When officers tried to arrest Madden on the active warrants, he fled the scene, firing shots at police officers.

Officers returned fire, striking Madden.

First aid was given to Madden at the scene, and he was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Madden faces a maximum sentence of 51.5 years in prison.

He is set to be sentenced on Nov. 5.

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