Man who worked with children arrested on rape charges

MIAMI COUNTY — A man accused of raping minors has been arrested.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Kenneth Holycross III, 41, was arrested by Miami County deputies and charged with two counts of rape.

Holycross was previously employed in positions in which he had authority over minors, the sheriff’s office said.

TRENDING STORIES:

The victims were below the age of 13, according to court documents.

Detectives believe there may be other victims and are asking for anyone with information to call police at 937-440-3986 or email tcooper@miamicountyohio.gov.

Anonymous tips can also be left here.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]