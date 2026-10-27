Man, woman accused of cutting man arrested in Dayton

DAYTON — A man and a woman were arrested after allegedly cutting a man and stabbing the tires of his vehicle.

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Dayton Police were called to a reported stabbing in the area of Delaware Avenue and N. Main Street around 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

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When officers arrived, they found a 54-year-old man who had a small cut on his hand, according to Dayton Police Lieutenant Eric Sheldon.

Two suspects had also allegedly stabbed multiple tires on the victim’s vehicle.

Police found the suspects, a 41-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, and arrested them both.

They’ve been booked on felonious assault.

The case remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offenders Unit.

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