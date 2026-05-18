Man, woman trespassed after getting stuck in Dayton Mall trash compactor

Police and medics responded to a reported machine entrapment at the Dayton Mall on Saturday afternoon.

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A man and woman were trespassed from the Dayton Mall after being trapped inside a trash compactor over the weekend.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, Miami Township units were dispatched to the Dayton Mall on reports of a machine entrapment near LensCrafters around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

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An employee at LensCrafters told dispatchers that he had gone outside to compact trash. When he activated the compactor, he heard screaming from inside the machine, according to a spokesperson for Miami Township.

The employee immediately shut off the machine and contacted the police.

When crews got to the scene, they found a woman trapped near the entrance of the compactor.

“Her legs were pinned between a microwave and the interior wall of the compactor. A man was also trapped inside the compactor due to the compressed trash,” the spokesperson said.

Crews were able to open the rear of the machine and remove portions of trash, helping the man free himself.

They were then able to remove the microwave and additional debris to help free the woman.

Neither the man nor the woman was hurt, but both were issued a one-year trespass notice from the mall.

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