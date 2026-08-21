Mandatory Evacuation in place for Licking County

LICKING COUNTY — The Village of Buckeye Lake is under a Mandatory Evacuation Order that will remain in effect for 24 hours, unless lifted by the mayor.

The evacuation order went into effect on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 8 p.m., according to a release from the Village of Buckeye Lake Mayor, Linda Goodman.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The evacuation order extends to those who reside west of the State Route 79, State Route 360 intersection within the Village of Buckeye Lake.

These evacuations are due to the South Fork Licking River as it continues to rise and is in a major flood stage.

Instructions for the order are as follows:

SR 79 is open to west and east of the ordered area. Please use caution as waters are rising throughout the region.

Gather essential items including medications, documents, and personal belongings.

Residents that cannot relocate temporarily to family, friends, or lodging outside of the area, the following shelters have been set up within the village.

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 5133 Walnut Rd SE, Buckeye Lake.

If transportation assistance is needed, please contact the Village Municipal Office at 740-928-7100 and press 1.

Buses will be available for transportation to the shelter.

If possible, please secure gas and electric services in your residences.

For continued information, please follow news channels, feeds, as well as updates on the Village of Buckeye Lake and Licking County Office of Emergency Management Facebook Pages.

For emergencies, call 911. For non-emergencies call 740-928-7100 and press 1.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]