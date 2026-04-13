Mark Wahlberg working on movie about Reds legend Pete Rose

The Cincinnati Reds will wear a No. 14 patch on their jersey sleeves to honor the memory of Pete Rose, who died in September.

CINCINNATI — Movie star Mark Wahlberg says he’s working on a movie about Cincinnati Reds legend and MLB’s all-time hit king, Pete Rose.

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Wahlberg made the announcement on the April 9 episode of the “Throwbacks” podcast, according to our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati.

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“We’re talking about doing Pete Rose, right now,” Wahlberg told hosts Matt Leinart and Jerry Ferrara.

He added that the biopic would follow Rose’s life when he’s older, in addition to his second stint in Cincinnati as a player and manager, WCPO reported.

Wahlberg confirmed that a script has already been written for the movie, but did not say if he planned on starring in it.

“We’ve been actively developing that right now and speaking to filmmakers, so we’ve got a script,” Wahlberg said.

It’s unclear if the movie would be filmed in Ohio. Currently, the Ohio Motion Picture Tax Credit doesn’t have any listings with Rose’s name or Wahlberg’s, WCPO reported.

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