Mass casualty training taking place in Richmond this weekend

RICHMOND — A mass casualty incident training exercise will take place in Richmond on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The exercise will take place at the Richmond Municipal Airport from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the Richmond Police Department.

TRENDING STORIES:

Residents may notice emergency vehicles, helicopters, and a school bus in the area.

Police will have signs posted to inform people that it is a planned exercise.

Traffic near the airport may be slower than normal. Drivers are asked to use caution, be patient, and allow for extra travel time.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]