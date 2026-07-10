Massive Colorado wildfire burns nearly 100K acres

A massive wildfire continues to burn in Colorado, south of Denver. Crews reported today that they have 30% of the fire contained.

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The fire has burned almost 100,000 acres and destroyed approximately 850 buildings. Approximately 2,000 firefighters and support staff are working to control the blaze.

The wildfire started nearly two weeks ago. Pictures show heavy smoke from the fire, indicating its significant presence in the area.

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