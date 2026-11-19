People in Montgomery County drove up to get some of their holiday groceries for free at a mass food distribution in Harrison Township on Thursday.

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The Foodbank, Inc. and CareSource hosted the food distribution at the Dixie Twin Drive-In.

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Amber Wright, director for The Foodbank, Inc., told News Center 7 that they’re seeing more people show up because the need is growing.

“Especially because we’re entering into the holidays,” Wright said. “That traditionally comes with extra expenses, and families are already dealing with those persistently high costs.”

When News Center 7 arrived at 9 a.m., the line was already stretched down N. Dixie Drive. The giveaway didn’t start until 10 a.m.

News Center 7’s Trinity Corbett spoke to one recipient off-camera. They said they had been in line since 6:30 a.m.

Latanya Clark came for dog food and said the event is important to her. Clark was displaced when a tree fell on her house. In the process, she had to surrender three of her dogs.

“I had to transition from a house to an apartment, and I’ve been living in my car for two and a half months, and now I got to regain one of my dogs,” Clark said.

Now, she’s getting back on her feet, and events like this help her do that.

“I was tired of living in my van, but now I’m able to reset again, and I love it,” she said. “I came last year, and I’m gonna come next year. They know me.”

SICSA was on hand to provide dog and cat food. President and CEO James Omer told News Center 7 that some people often give up food for themselves to keep their pets fed, and he doesn’t want people to have to do that.

“This allows us an opportunity to help people in need so that the human food that’s being distributed to them, they can keep for themselves and their family,” Omer said.

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