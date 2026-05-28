May rainfall totals aross the Miami Valley

DAYTON — One system after the next caused flooding across the Miami Valley. Many rivers and creek beds spilled over their banks and low laying areas pooled over with backed up rain.

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Over the last 24 hours over 3 inches of rain fell across parts of Butler, Montgomery and Clark county. The higher totals were the result of the main area of convergence along side the stalled boundary.

Here is a list of rainfall totals for yesterday’s wave of moisture.

Northern Clark County: 6.73″

Trotwood: 2.56″

Troy: 2.22″

Clayton: 2.09″

Stillwater River at Engelwood: 1.80″

Arcanum: 0.94″

WPAFB: 0.90″

Hook Field: 0.74″

Miamisburg: 0.65″

Moraine: 0.35″

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Since the beginning of the month of May parts of the Miami Valley have picked up over 10 inches of rain. May of 2026 goes down in the record books as the wettest May previous to 1995 with a total of 9.05″ of rain. Dayton shattered this with 10.31″ of rain.

The Dayton International Airport also reported the wettest 7 and 8 day stretch for May on record.

May Rainfall Totals

Thankfully, high pressure takes hold of the Valley and the next weeks time is forecast to stay dry. Through the first week of June, the Climate Prediction Center gives a high probably of below average precipitation.

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