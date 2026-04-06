‘Mayday’ called after firefighter trapped during fire in Montgomery Co.

PERRY TOWNSHIP — A firefighter was briefly trapped during a fire in Montgomery County on Monday.

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Perry Township firefighters were called to the 400 block of Thornaple Road around 1:16 p.m, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

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A “mayday” was called after a firefighter’s leg was trapped.

Firefighters were able to free them and remove them from the structure.

The mayday was cleared once the firefighter was out.

We are working to learn if that firefighter was hurt and additional details about the fire.

We will continue to follow this story.

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