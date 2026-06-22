Mayflies cover Ohio Division of Wildlife’s entrance in Put-in-Bay

PUT-IN-BAY — It’s peak mayfly season in northern Ohio, and the aquatic insects are swarming a popular Ohio vacation destination.

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The Ohio Division of Wildlife shared a video on Monday of hundreds of mayflies covering the entrance to their Aquatic Visitor Center in Put-in-Bay.

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Wildlife officials said they’re a strong indicator of good water quality, as they require clean, oxygen-rich environments to thrive.

“On Lake Erie, mayflies spend the first few years of their lives as aquatic nymphs burrowed in the lakebed, using gills to breathe and feeding on organic matter. Adult mayflies, the winged stage, emerge from the lake to reproduce and only live for hours or days,” the Division of Wildlife said in a social media post.

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