Medical helicopter called after 2 people reportedly fall from roof in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Police and medics are responding after two people reportedly fell from a roof in Champaign County.
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First responders were called to respond to the reported fall in the 4700 block of State Route 4 around 12:08 p.m., according to a Champaign County dispatcher.
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Initial emergency scanner traffic indicated they fell about 20 feet.
The dispatcher confirmed a medical helicopter was called to the scene.
We’re working to learn more and will continue to provide updates.
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