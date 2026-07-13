Medical helicopter called to crash in Miami County

Blurred view of police cars on street at night
Plane crash FILE PHOTO: First responders were dispatched to a plane crash on Thursday night in Texas. (New Africa - stock.adobe.com)
By Megan Finke, WHIO.com

MIAMI COUNTY — At least one medical helicopter was called to a crash in Miami County on Monday, a Miami County dispatcher confirmed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash was reported at the intersection of W Stanfield Road and Washington Road around 5 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this crash.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-909-5991

    The K-Club Newsletter