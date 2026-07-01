Medical helicopter called to crash in Miami County

The child has been transported to Harborview Medical Center.

MIAMI COUNTY — At least one person is hurt after a crash in Miami County on Tuesday, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed.

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The two-car crash happened near State Route 201 and Staley Road around 8:30 p.m.

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The dispatcher said one person was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, but didn’t know the extent of their injuries.

CareFlight was also called to the scene, but it’s unclear if they transported anyone, the dispatcher added.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to follow this story.

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