Medical helicopter called to reported rollover crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — First responders have responded to a reported rollover crash in Darke County.

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The crash was reported shortly after 9 a.m. near the intersection of North Star Fort Loramie and Versailles Yorkshire Roads, according to a Darke County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher.

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The dispatcher confirmed that it was reported as a single-vehicle rollover crash.

Two injuries were initially reported.

The dispatcher also confirmed that CareFlight was called to the scene.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

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