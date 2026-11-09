Medical helicopter called to reported rollover crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — First responders have responded to a reported rollover crash in Darke County.
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The crash was reported shortly after 9 a.m. near the intersection of North Star Fort Loramie and Versailles Yorkshire Roads, according to a Darke County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher.
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The dispatcher confirmed that it was reported as a single-vehicle rollover crash.
Two injuries were initially reported.
The dispatcher also confirmed that CareFlight was called to the scene.
We’ll update this story as we learn more.
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