Medical helicopter requested after multi-injury crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A medical helicopter has been requested after a multi-injury crash in Clark County on Sunday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
State troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) and medics responded around 7:09 p.m. to Columbus Cincinnati Road and Selma Pike on a reported crash, according to an OSHP dispatcher.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Did you feel it? Earthquake reported in Ohio
- Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Auglaize, Mercer counties
- Tonight’s Rod Stewart concert in Cincinnati postponed
The dispatcher confirmed to News Center 7 that there are injuries in this crash.
They also said that a medical helicopter has been requested.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and how many people were injured.
We will continue to update this developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]