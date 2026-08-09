Medical helicopter requested after multi-injury crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A medical helicopter has been requested after a multi-injury crash in Clark County on Sunday.

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State troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) and medics responded around 7:09 p.m. to Columbus Cincinnati Road and Selma Pike on a reported crash, according to an OSHP dispatcher.

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The dispatcher confirmed to News Center 7 that there are injuries in this crash.

They also said that a medical helicopter has been requested.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and how many people were injured.

We will continue to update this developing story.

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