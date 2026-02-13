Medical helicopter requested after truck hits tree in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A medical helicopter was requested after a crash in Darke County early Friday morning.

Deputies and medics responded around 2:40 a.m. to the 2000 block of State Route 705 after a truck reportedly hit a tree, according to a Darke County dispatcher.

The dispatcher confirmed to News Center 7 that CareFlight was heading to the crash scene.

We are working to learn what caused the crash and how many were injured.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

