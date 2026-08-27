Medical helicopter transports motorcyclist after crash in Miami Co.

MIAMI COUNTY — A motorcyclist was injured after a crash in Miami County on Wednesday.

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Deputies and medics responded at 9:40 a.m. to a crash involving a motorcycle and box truck on U.S. 36 and Rakestraw Road, as previously reported.

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An initial investigation showed that a motorcycle was going east on U.S. 36 and tried to pass a box truck as it was turning left onto Rakestraw Road.

A witness told deputies that the truck’s left-turn signal was on.

“The witness also reported that the motorcycle had previously passed her and was traveling at a high rate of speed,” said Steve Lord, Miami County Chief Deputy. “The investigation identifies the motorcycle attempting to pass the truck while the truck was making the left turn as the circumstances leading to the collision.”

The motorcyclist suffered a head injury. Initial dispatch information indicated that he was conscious and breathing.

A medical helicopter transported the motorcyclist to a local hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

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