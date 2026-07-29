Medicare, Medicaid phone scam targeting people in part of Greene Co.

Medicare, Medicaid phone scam targeting people in part of Greene Co.

BEAVERCREEK — Police are warning people to be cautious of scammers posing as Medicare or Medicaid representatives.

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The Beavercreek Police Department (PD) said in a social media post that scammers often use caller ID spoofing to make it appear they are calling from a local or trusted phone number.

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Their objective is to convince people to provide personal or financial information over the phone, according to the social media post.

“Medicare and Medicaid will never call you unexpectedly to ask for your Social Security number, banking information, Medicare/Medicaid ID number, or other sensitive personal information,” the department said.

Beavercreek PD shared these tips for anyone who receives a suspicious call:

Do not provide any personal or financial information.

Write down the phone number if possible.

Hang up immediately.

Contact Medicare or Medicaid directly using a trusted phone number or official website to verify whether the call was legitimate.

They also have these tips for anyone who believes they shared personal information:

Contact Medicare at 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) or report suspected fraud through the Medicare Fraud Portal.

For Medicaid-related fraud, contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at 1-800-282-0515 or file a report with the Ohio Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Division.

Consider placing a freeze or fraud alert on your credit reports to help protect your identity.

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