Medics respond after pursuit involving OSHP ends in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — State troopers were involved in a pursuit in Montgomery County early Wednesday.

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The pursuit began near Philadelphia Drive around 2:27 a.m., according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) dispatcher.

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OSHP confirmed with News Center 7 that the pursuit ended on Wolf and Shiloh Springs Roads.

No other information is currently available.

We are working to learn what initiated the pursuit and how many people are in custody.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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