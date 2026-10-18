Medics respond to reported burn injuries after oven fire in Dayton

Medics respond to reported burn injuries after oven fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Medics responded after someone was burned when a fire started in their oven.

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Just before 9:30 a.m., firefighters responded to the 3400 block of W Third Street on reports of a fire in an oven, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

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The fire was contained in the oven and did not spread to the structure, according to the sergeant.

Medics were requested for someone who had burn injuries.

No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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