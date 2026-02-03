Meet Ellis

DAYTON — Ellis is a 10-year-old female Domestic Shorthair.

She is a sensitive soul who just needed time, patience, and a soft place to land to feel truly safe.

Ellis has a thyroid condition, but she takes her daily medication like a champ and continues to do wonderfully. Her vision is not perfect, so quick movements can startle her.

Once she realises you are a friend, she melts into a loving, affectionate companion who gives the sweetest little nudges for attention.

She is still a bit cautious, but each day she blooms a little more, showing how much love she has to offer.

Ellis would thrive in a calm, patient home where she can continue to open up at her own gentle pace.

If you’re interested in adopting this animal, please click HERE.

To see a list of animals who have been adopted through the 7 Circle of Kindness partnership with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, Click Here.

©2025 Cox Media Group