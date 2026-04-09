Meet Felicity

DAYTON — Felicity is a 3.5-year-old domestic shorthair.

She is a darling brown and apricot beauty with the sweetest little face, and an even sweeter personality.

Felicity is searching for a forever home with plenty of hands ready for petting.

She is an affectionate girl who is a professional nudger who will gently (and persistently) boop you for more love. Felicity is happy staying close and working her way into your heart.

If you’re interested in adopting this animal, please click HERE.

To see a list of animals who have been adopted through the 7 Circle of Kindness partnership with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, Click Here.

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