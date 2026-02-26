Meet Marion

DAYTON — Marion is a 3.3-year-old female Harlequin rabbit.

She is a spunky, toy-loving girl who was found as a stray, and is happiest when she’s hopping about, playing, and staying active.

Currently in a foster home, she’s doing great on a special diet for her metabolic needs and can’t wait to find a forever family to keep up with her fun-loving spirit.

If you're interested in adopting this animal

