Mega Millions ticket worth $100K sold in Ohio

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — A Mega Millions ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Ohio.
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One person won $100,000 with four of five winning numbers and the Megaball in Friday night’s drawing.
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The winning numbers were 6, 19, 36, 40, 55, and the Mega Ball was 9.
The ticket was sold in prize tier x10.
The winning ticket was sold at Cap & Corks in Lakewood, Ohio.
No one won the $50 million jackpot.
The next drawing will be Tuesday, March 17, with an estimated jackpot of $60 million.
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