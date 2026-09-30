Mega Millions ticket worth $100K sold in Ohio

FILE PHOTO: The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow.

CINCINNATI — A Mega Millions ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Ohio.

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One person won $100,000 with four of five numbers and the Megaball in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

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The winning numbers were 10,15, 16, 27, 65, and the Mega Ball was 23.

The winning ticket was in prize tier x10.

The ticket was sold at Remington Market in Cincinnati.

No one won the $300 million jackpot.

The next drawing is on Friday, Oct. 2, with an estimated jackpot of $321 million.

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