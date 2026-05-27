Memorial Day Tornadoes: Remembering the devastation, destruction 7 years later

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — It has been seven years since tornadoes destroyed parts of the Miami Valley on Memorial Day in 2019.

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News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz looks back on the steps local leaders took to make sure residents were safe after the Memorial Day tornadoes LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

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So many people can remember exactly where they were when those storms occurred on May 27, 2019, when 15 tornadoes ripped through the Miami Valley.

Trees, homes, and several businesses were damaged.

Both 84 Lumber and Scene 75 were also hit in the storm.

Almost 4,000 properties across Montgomery County were damaged.

Kurt Althouse, Vandalia City Manager, was the police chief back in 2019. He said what sticks out to him more than the destruction was the way people came together to help.

“The Miami Valley pulled together like no other time before that I can remember. Neighbors were helping neighbors. Other cities were providing dump trucks, front loaders, and emergency resources,” he said.

Many places have either been rebuilt or torn down since the Memorial Day tornadoes.

People can drive around many of these communities and still see reminders of those tornadoes.

0 of 193 PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage between York Commons and Benchwood on N. Dixie PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Old north Dayton Paw Paw St. and Valley. It appears that many garages in the alley between paw paw Street and Valley Street were demolished in the storms. Staff photo by Ty Greenlees PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Family Dollar in North Dixie Harrison Township PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Old north Dayton Paw Paw St. and Valley. It appears that many garages in the alley between paw paw Street and Valley Street were demolished in the storms. Staff photo by Ty Greenlees PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Old north Dayton Paw Paw St. and Valley. It appears that many garages in the alley between paw paw Street and Valley Street were demolished in the storms. Staff photo by Ty Greenlees PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Old north Dayton Paw Paw St. and Valley. It appears that many garages in the alley between paw paw Street and Valley Street were demolished in the storms. Staff photo by Ty Greenlees PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage in Brookville (Nicholas S. Graham/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage in Brookville (Nicholas S. Graham/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage in Brookville (Nicholas S. Graham/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms (Marshall Gorby/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms The Living Room strip club, Rite Aid and Family Dollar were among the North Dixie Drive business damaged during a suspected tornado in Harrison Twp. PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage in Northridge area PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Rivers Edge Apartments on Riverside Drive (Jeremy Kelley/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Rivers Edge Apartments on Riverside Drive (Jeremy Kelley/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms (Jeremy Kelley/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage along North Fairfield Road (Brent Gourley/iWitness7) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms (Jeremy Kelley/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms (Jeremy Kelley/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms (Jeremy Kelley/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms (Jeremy Kelley/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms (Jeremy Kelley/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage in Troy (Jason Howell/iWitness 7) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms The Living Room strip club, Rite Aid and Family Dollar were among the North Dixie Drive business damaged during a suspected tornado in Harrison Twp. PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage in Troy (Jason Howell/iWitness 7) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms (Marshall Gorby/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms (Marshall Gorby/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage in Butler Twp. (Kelly Galloway/iWitness7) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage in Butler Twp. (Kelly Galloway/iWitness7) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage in Butler Twp. (Kelly Galloway/iWitness7) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage in Butler Twp. (Kelly Galloway/iWitness7) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms 84 Lumber on Poe Avenue (Rick Drizzle McClaskie/iWitness7) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms 84 Lumber on Poe Avenue (Rick Drizzle McClaskie/iWitness7) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage in Butler Twp. (Tim Severance/iWitness7) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms (Marshall Gorby/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms (Marshall Gorby/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms (Marshall Gorby/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Rivers Edge Apartments on Riverside Drive (Jeremy Kelley/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Leoan Falls Court near Ludlow falls (Steve Baker/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Leoan Falls Court near Ludlow falls (Steve Baker/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage in Beavercreek (Gabrielle Enright/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage in Beavercreek (Gabrielle Enright/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage in Beavercreek (Gabrielle Enright/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage in Beavercreek (Gabrielle Enright/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage in Beavercreek (Gabrielle Enright/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage in Beavercreek (Gabrielle Enright/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage in Brookville (Vanessa lay/iWitness7) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage in Brookville (Vanessa lay/iWitness7) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage in Brookville (Vanessa lay/iWitness7) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage in Northridge area PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage in Northridge area PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Clayton area (Randy Sanders/iWitness7) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Clayton area (Randy Sanders/iWitness7) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0044.JPG (Jarod Thrush/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0023.JPG (Jarod Thrush/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage in Laura (Dara Sharp/iWitness7) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms The Living Room strip club, Rite Aid and Family Dollar were among the North Dixie Drive business damaged during a suspected tornado in Harrison Twp. PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms The Living Room strip club, Rite Aid and Family Dollar were among the North Dixie Drive business damaged during a suspected tornado in Harrison Twp. PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms The Living Room strip club, Rite Aid and Family Dollar were among the North Dixie Drive business damaged during a suspected tornado in Harrison Twp. PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Neighbors in Dayton's Deweese Ridgecrest neighborhood worked Tuesday to remove debris and repair damage caused by Monday's devastating storms. PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Neighbors in Dayton's Deweese Ridgecrest neighborhood worked Tuesday to remove debris and repair damage caused by Monday's devastating storms. PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms The Living Room strip club, Rite Aid and Family Dollar were among the North Dixie Drive business damaged during a suspected tornado in Harrison Twp. PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms The Living Room strip club, Rite Aid and Family Dollar were among the North Dixie Drive business damaged during a suspected tornado in Harrison Twp. PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Brookville area (Rachel Lavey Garver/iWitness7) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage in Brookville (Nicholas S. Graham/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage in Brookville (Nicholas S. Graham/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage in Brookville (Nicholas S. Graham/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage in Brookville (Nicholas S. Graham/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage in Brookville (Nicholas S. Graham/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage in Brookville (Nicholas S. Graham/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage in Brookville (Nicholas S. Graham/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage in Brookville (Nicholas S. Graham/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage in Brookville (Nicholas S. Graham/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage in Brookville (Nicholas S. Graham/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage in Brookville (Nicholas S. Graham/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage in Brookville (Nicholas S. Graham/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage in Brookville (Nicholas S. Graham/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage in Brookville (Nicholas S. Graham/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage in Brookville (Nicholas S. Graham/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage in Brookville (Nicholas S. Graham/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage in Brookville (Nicholas S. Graham/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms 84 Lumber on Poe Avenue in Vandalia (Emily Kronenberger/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms 84 Lumber on Poe Avenue in Vandalia (Emily Kronenberger/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms 84 Lumber on Poe Avenue in Vandalia (Emily Kronenberger/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms 84 Lumber on Poe Avenue in Vandalia (Emily Kronenberger/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms 84 Lumber on Poe Avenue in Vandalia (Emily Kronenberger/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms 84 Lumber on Poe Avenue in Vandalia (Emily Kronenberger/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms 84 Lumber on Poe Avenue in Vandalia (Emily Kronenberger/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms 84 Lumber on Poe Avenue in Vandalia (Emily Kronenberger/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Action Sports Center in Dayton (Ty Greenlees/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Action Sports Center in Dayton (Ty Greenlees/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Action Sports Center in Dayton (Ty Greenlees/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage in Riverside (Lydia Bice/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage in Riverside (Lydia Bice/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage in Riverside (Lydia Bice/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage in Riverside (Lydia Bice/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage in Riverside (Lydia Bice/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage in Riverside (Lydia Bice/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage in Riverside (Lydia Bice/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage in Riverside (Lydia Bice/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage in Riverside (Lydia Bice/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage in Riverside (Lydia Bice/Staff) PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Clean up crews in Beavercreek Aldis PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damages at Beavercreek Former Abuelo's PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damages at Beavercreek Former Abuelo's PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damages at Beavercreek Former Abuelo's PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damages at Beavercreek Former Abuelo's PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Clean up at Beavercreek Mike's Carwash PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Overturned box truck in Beavercreek parking lot. PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage in Beavercreek PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Action Sports Center on Gateway Drive is closed indefinitely after substantial storm damage. PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms The yard of a house on Wolf Road in Trotwood was covered in tree branches and debris following severe storms and tornado damage. PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage at BP station on Main Street PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Jeremy Davis' truck remained buried in tree branches following storm damage near his home near the intersection of Wolf Road and Goldenrod Court in Trotwood PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage off of Lakeview Dr. in Beavercreek PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Roofs are gone on many of these houses including a small apartment complex off of McCrady where it looks like a lot of people trying to move their stuff out PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Roofs are gone on many of these houses including a small apartment complex off of McCrady where it looks like a lot of people trying to move their stuff out PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Roofs are gone on many of these houses including a small apartment complex off of McCrady where it looks like a lot of people trying to move their stuff out PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Roofs are gone on many of these houses including a small apartment complex off of McCrady where it looks like a lot of people trying to move their stuff out PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Roofs are gone on many of these houses including a small apartment complex off of McCrady where it looks like a lot of people trying to move their stuff out PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Family Dollar in North Dixie Harrison Township PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Family Dollar in North Dixie Harrison Township PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Family Dollar in North Dixie Harrison Township PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Living Room destroyed - Harrison township, North Dixie PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Living Room destroyed - Harrison township, North Dixie PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Living Room destroyed - Harrison township, North Dixie PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Living Room destroyed - Harrison township, North Dixie PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage between York Commons and Benchwood on N. Dixie PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage between York Commons and Benchwood on N. Dixie PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage between York Commons and Benchwood on N. Dixie PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage between York Commons and Benchwood on N. Dixie PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage between York Commons and Benchwood on N. Dixie PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage between York Commons and Benchwood on N. Dixie PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage off of Kessler Road PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Kessler street damage in Miami County PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Kessler street damage in Miami County PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Kessler street damage in Miami County PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Kessler street damage in Miami County PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Kessler street damage in Miami County PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage at North Fairfield Road PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage at Beavercreek Aldi PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Road near River Edge Apartments PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage at Rivers Edge Apartments PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Down power lines near Rivers Edge Apartments PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage at Rivers Edge Apartments PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage at Rivers Edge Apartments PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage at Rivers Edge Apartments PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage in Beavercreek PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Danger near Troy Street, Dayton PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Roof torn off of Frito-Lay's distribution center in Dayton PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage on Troy Street in Dayton PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage on Troy Street, Dayton PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage in Beavercreek PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage in Beavercreek PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage at Frito-Lay's distribution center PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Debris in a tree off of Troy Street PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage at Primanti Bros in Beavercreek PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Police keep watch on Troy Street at Kelly Ave, Dayton PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms People on Troy Street salvaging what they can from their house PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Damage in Beavercreek PHOTOS: Daylight reveals widespread damage from Monday storms Team clean-up In aftermath of tornadoes, here’s hoping some of Hara Arena survives Hara Arena after the recent tornado damage.

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