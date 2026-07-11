Memorial event to be held for Fairmont High School graduate who died in crash

KETTERING — A memorial event has been scheduled for a local high school graduate who was killed in a crash during the Fourth of July weekend.

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Kaylee Watkins passed away on Friday, July 3, at 18 years old, according to her online obituary.

She is the daughter of David and Andry Watkins. Her father is the president of Turf Nerd Lawn Care.

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David Watkins posted a tribute to Kaylee on social media.

“Kaylee was a passenger in a vehicle that went off the side of a mountain in Kentucky. Tragically, she did not survive. “Kaylee had just graduated from Fairmont High School and was excited to attend Wright State University this fall to study early childhood education. She was going to be a wonderful teacher. She had a special gift with young children and was incredibly kind, patient, and nurturing. I am so proud of the young woman she became. “Please keep my wife, Andry, our family, and me in your prayers as we walk through this incredibly difficult time.” — David Watkins

Kaylee’s visitation was held on Friday, while her funeral was held at Routsong Funeral Home on Saturday.

A memorial event has been planned for Monday, July 13, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fairmont High School.

The event is being held by the Peace, Love, and Kettering Facebook Group.

The goal of the event is to collect memorial cards for the family.

“The parents are extremely grateful, and we are hoping to get as many of these cards filled out as possible for them, so they can keep these words of love and memories close to them,” a spokesperson for the group said.

There will be Jets Pizza and Cheryl’s Cookies provided at the memorial, donated by the respective companies for the event.

There will also be bracelets handed out during the memorial, inscribed with “In times of darkness, BE the light.”

“This was tattooed on Kaylee as her father had said this to her when she was little, and she wanted to spread this everywhere. These bracelets will be a way to carry on her legacy,” the spokesperson said.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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