Memorial service scheduled for 6 killed in Clinton County fire

People are going out to eat to help a family after six people were killed in a house fire in Clinton County.

Restaurant group raising money for family after 6 killed in Clinton County house fire

CLINTON COUNTY — A memorial service has been scheduled for the six people killed in a Clinton County house fire last week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Family and friends will gather at Dove Church in Wilmington to remember Brooke Gordon and her five children, who died in a house fire near Spring Hill and West Main Street in Clarksville on March 3.

The children have been identified as Zayden, Hudson, Ashton, Bostyn, and Tomlyn.

Friends will be received at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m., according to an online obituary.

TRENDING STORIES:

Private burial services will follow.

Brooke is survived by her fiancé Tommy Allen Jr., her mom and dad, her mother-in-law, grandparents, and several siblings, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Tommy Allen Jr. survived the flames and is in the hospital.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of this fire.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group