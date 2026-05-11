Memorial service scheduled for local activist Bishop Richard E. Cox

DAYTON — Memorial services have been announced for local activist Bishop Richard E. Cox.
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As previously reported by News Center 7, Bishop Cox passed away on May 2 at 77-years-old.
His wife, Apostle Gloria Wright Cox, announced his death on social media.
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Visitation has been scheduled for Wednesday, May 13, at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church on Liscum Drive at 10 a.m., according to his online obituary.
A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m.
Cox served as the president of the Clergy Community Coalition, the organization that has spent years pushing for a new public hospital in West Dayton.
In August 2025, after multiple failed attempts, the Clergy Community Coalition successfully placed the levy measure on the ballot.
In November, the 1-mill tax levy fund for the construction and operation of a public hospital in West Dayton passed with 58% of the vote.
“It’s a hospital for the people, by the people to serve the people,” he told News Center 7 back in 2025.
He also led Parenthood Ministries in Dayton alongside his wife.
This is a developing story. We’ll continue to provide updates.
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